How The Chargers Move To Los Angeles Affects The Browns

The ripple from the Chargers’ escape to L.A. Thursday could be felt in Cleveland where Art Modell’s dastardly move of the original Browns to Baltimore in 1996 still stings to this very day.

The decision to bolt San Diego wasn’t nearly as shocking as Modell’s to Charm City but it also came following years of contentious negotiations over public funding for a new stadium as the league continues its ‘If you don’t build it, we won’t stay’ campaign.

In fact, the Chargers’ move was pretty anticlimactic.

Lost in the big business penthouse that the NFL lives in are the hard economic realities that municipalities, who are already strapped with ballooning costs for safety services and a lack of funds to pay for public education and infrastructure, face while the NFL essentially prints money for its billionaire owners.

Sure the Browns weren’t the first franchise to move or even the most prominent – the Dodgers’ move from Brooklyn to Los Angeles and Giants’ from New York to San Francisco in 1957 come to mind quickly – but it was one of the most stunning in recent history and it kicked off a building boom of ballparks, stadiums and arenas for the 4 major professional sports leagues built on the backs of taxpayers across the country for fear their favorite team would also leave.

Using public funding for these facilities continues to be hotly debated while owners profit and those cities that can’t find the tax dollars to keep up with the arms race of massive scoreboards and fancy suites lose their teams.

These new buildings also don’t last as long as they used to.

You’ll never see another Wrigley Field or Fenway Park centennial again. Typically the construction for stadiums or arenas is financed over 30 years but halfway into the payoff, teams ask for more tax money to renovate or replace them, even if they haven’t even been paid for yet – see the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL was willing to provide up to $300 million in financing assistance for a new stadium, which was needed in San Diego, so the Chargers could’ve financed up to $950 million of the project and asked that the public contribution be limited to infrastructure. But they didn’t.

Instead Chargers ownership got greedy, and after being rebuffed for their greed by voters, they decided moving to an over-saturated market that isn’t even excited about, and didn’t actively recruit them, was the better move. They decided they’d rather give money to 31 other owners for the right to relocate rather than spend those dollars to build their own stadium.

At least Baltimore embraced the Ravens after they left Cleveland. It’s doubtful that L.A. will ever be as rabid for the Rams or Chargers.

The NFL might not be done playing musical chairs with franchises either because the Oakland Raiders could be on the verge of packing the U-Hauls for Las Vegas, which could come by March.

So besides the painful memories that emerge with yet another team changing cities and the ugly realities of doing business with the NFL returning to the forefront, how does the Chargers move affect the Browns?

First the Browns will now play at Los Angeles next year instead of San Diego.

The Chargers plan to play their home games in a 30,000 seat soccer stadium – the StubHub Center home of the L.A. Galaxy – until the Rams complete construction of their $2.6 billion football amusement park, which they’ll now share with the Chargers once it opens in 2019.

Second the revenue from the relocation fee.

The Rams will pay $550 million for their move from St. Louis back to LA in 2015. The Chargers are expected to pay between $550-650 million to join them and if the Raiders move that’s another $550 million or so.

In total, the NFL will generate a minimum of $1.65 billion in relocation fees that will eventually land in the league’s revenue sharing pool to be divided among the 31 other teams. Assuming it is divided equally among those clubs would mean the Browns’ share would eventually total around $53.226 million when all the money is collected and then handed out in he coming years.

A small portion of fans in Cleveland have started to wonder if the Browns will leave again given the team’s 88-200 record on the field since returning in 1999. Combine that with the fact they just finished their worst season in the 67-season history of the franchise, fan frustration that is resulting in fewer ticket sales and corporate sponsorship challenges and the concern is understandable.

But rest assured, the Browns are not going anywhere.

The 2-year, $125 million renovation of FirstEnergy Stadium completed between 2014-15 combined with a $20-plus million overhaul of the training complex in Berea through 2 separate renovations since the Haslam family bought the team in 2012, there is no doubt that franchise will play out their current lease which expires following the 2028 season.

Let’s not be naive, at some point the Browns will ask for another major renovation or a brand new stadium, which hopefully would be a dome so Cleveland could recruit the Super Bowl and Final Four, but that conversation is at least 5 years away at the earliest.

In the end, Thursday’s