San Diego, Cleveland Feels Your Pain

January 13, 2017 7:18 AM
However as you’ll read HERE in this story done by Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, whom you might recognize from “Around the Horn” on ESPN, Los Angeles is no Baltimore. Like when the Browns moved there after the 1995 season the entire state of Maryland welcomed the team with open arms and checkbooks. Los Angeles which really is in a state of it’s own from California, now greets the Chargers as vagabonds to go along with the Rams, who moved back to their original location after spending 20 years in St. Louis. Both teams to share a stadium in 2019 with one seasoned tenant, the other adopted if you will. A “shotgun marriage”? At least Los Angeles gets a much better team from San Diego than what we’ve had, and still deal with (except for 2 seasons) an expansion team here in Cleveland since 1999.

