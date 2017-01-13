The Daily Cut: Fleetwood Mac “You Make Loving Fun”

Fleetwood Mac: “You Make Loving Fun”

ALBUM: Rumours

YEAR: 1977

WRITER: Christine McVie

Peaked at number-nine on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rumours were true. By the time they started recording the Rumours album, although still officially married, Fleetwood Mac’s John McVie and Christine McVie were no longer a couple. Christine explains how “You Make Loving Fun” came about as a result of their break-up. “That was written about a guy that I was with after John and me split up, who was one of the funniest guys that I ever knew. So that says that. He was just a funny person. He was just fun to be with. And after all the trauma and trials and tribulations that me and John had been through, the misery and the arguments and the God knows what else, this guy was like a miracle coming along. He made it so I could laugh again.”

Three years ago today (January 13th, 2014), it was officially confirmed that Christine McVie had rejoined Fleetwood Mac.

