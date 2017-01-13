U2 Is Coming! U2 Is Coming! U2 Is Coming To CLE!

January 13, 2017 9:52 PM
Finally!

It has been way way waaaay too long if you ask me.  And probably any other U2 fan based in Northeast Ohio.  Nothing wrong with travelling to see U2, but let’s be honest, nothing like seeing them in your own backyard either.  And we are long overdue.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday morning, and if you are looking to buy, do not wait.  I would think since it’s the last show on this leg of the tour it’s going to be a hot ticket for all U2 fans.  And it’s a Saturday night on a holiday weekend! Hello!

And did I even mention that they are celebrating 30 years of The Joshua Tree release?! Some of the best-loved and recognizable “classic” U2 favorites are on The Joshua Tree including “Where The Streets Have No Name, ” “Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For, ” and “With Or Without You” and and not to mention a few personal favorites like “Trip Through Your Wires,” “One Tree Hill,” “In God’s Country,” “Running To Stand Still,” and “Red Hill Mining Town.”  To hear some of the deeper tracks live again.  Oh Lord.  And if and when they break out “Bad?”  You will spot me by the bawling I will be doing.

If you have never seen U2 live, I highly recommend it.  Along the lines of a Bruce show, or Eagles, no pyro, no crazy stunts,  None needed.  Just four guys, a few instruments and 40,000 of your closest friends singing along in harmony, feeling that chill up your spine.

Only 169 more days!  But who’s counting?!

