Classic Rock Almanac January 14, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2000-Metallica‘s S-&-M is simultaneously certified gold, platinum and four-times platinum.

1984-ZZ Top receives 131,384 votes in a Saturday Night Live phone-in Democratic candidate poll.

1973-Phil Lesh of The Grateful Dead is arrested for drug possession in Marin County, California.

1971-Guitarist Steve Hackett plays his first show with Genesis at University College in London.

1969-King Crimson hold their first rehearsal in London with the original lineup of Robert Fripp, Greg Lake, Ian McDonald and Michael Giles.

1966-David Jones takes the name David Bowie to avoid confusion with Davy Jones of The Monkees.

1965-Bob Dylan begins two days of sessions that become his monumental fifth album, Bringing It All Back Home, in New York. (The previous day’s work was scrapped.) The album features “Mr. Tambourine Man” and his first Top 40 hit, “Subterranean Homesick Blues.”

BIRTHDAYS

Dave Grohl – 47 years old

The Nirvana drummer (whose previous experience included the groups Scream and Dain Bramage) went on to become far better known as the singer, guitar player and leader of Foo Fighters. He’s also done a side project called Probot, played drums for Queens of the Stone Age, been a member of Them Crooked Vultures with John Paul Jones and QOTSA’s Josh Homme and directed the documentary movie Sound City. Born 1969.

Zakk Wylde (Jeffrey Wielandt) – 49 years old

The Ozzy Osbourne Band guitarist also leads his own band, Black Label Society. Born 1967.

T-Bone Burnett – 68 years old

Although known as the Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated music producer for such films as Crazy Heart, Cold Mountain and Oh Brother, Where Art Thou, the singer-guitarist born Joseph Henry Burnett has also released over half a dozen solo albums, led The Alpha Band, been a member of Bob Dylan‘s Rolling Thunder Revue, partnered with (as The Coward Brothers) and produced Elvis Costello and produced records for his (now ex-)wife Sam Phillips, Los Lobos, Counting Crows, The Wallflowers and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. Born 1948.