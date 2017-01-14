U2, Municipal Stadium 1987, So Let It Rain

So only 168 more days until U2 returns to Cleveland, but who’s counting?!

For various reasons, Cleveland has missed out some amazing U2 tours, but all will be well when they return to Cleveland on July 1. They’re taking it outside again for The Joshua Tree 2017 Tour.

Anyone there back at the old Muni Stadium in ’87?

I was, and I will never forget it. Day was a blur, and so was much of the night, but when they played “MLK,” that I will never forget.

Hand to heart, when Bono sang the lyrics “If the thunder cloud passes rain, so let it rain…” it started to rain. Not a lot, but just enough. It was a religious experience. Most of their shows are for me. I sometimes get emotional thinking about it.

I’m hoping the weather is clear for July 1, but in Cleveland you never know. I do know that this tour is going to be something special, and I cannot wait.

Tickets to the public go on sale this Tuesday by the way. If you are a music fan and have never seen U2 live, please go. You will not regret it.