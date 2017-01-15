Classic Rock Almanac January 15, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-The Black Crowes‘ hiatus turns into a full-fledged split when guitarist Rich Robinson issues a statement blaming his brother Chris for wanting to change how the band’s members are paid.

2008-Ringo Starr releases Liverpool 8, his first studio album for Capitol since 1974’s Goodnight Vienna

2005-N-B-C stages a star-studded tsunami fundraising concert, Tsunami Aid: A Concert of Hope. It features performances by Roger Waters with Eric Clapton (“Wish You Were Here”), Brian Wilson, Elton John, Lenny Kravitz and many, many others. It raises 18-million dollars.

1992-Former Elton John, Procol Harum and Spencer Davis Group bassist Dee Murray dies of cancer in Nashville at 45. Murray played on nine Elton albums from 1971’s Tumbleweed Connection through 1976’s Here and There, then rejoined him in 1980 for seven more, starting with 21 at 33.

1991-Sean Ono Lennon releases a version of “Give Peace a Chance” to coincide with the United Nations’ midnight deadline for Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait.

1984-Mick Jagger joins Bette Midler at New York’s Peppermint Lounge to tape a video for her version of The Rolling Stones‘ “Beast of Burden.”

1977-David Bowie releases Low.

1977-The Eagles‘ Hotel California tops the U-S album chart for the first time. It will spend a total of eight weeks at number-one, though not consecutively.

1976-Joe Walsh makes his Eagles debut at the kick-off show of a tour of Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

1972-“American Pie” by Don McLean starts a four-week run atop the Billboard singles chart.

1966-The Rolling Stones get their third gold record certification, for the album December’s Children.

1964-The Beatles arrive in Paris to an underwhelming reception — only around 60 fans cheer them on at Le Bourget (later renamed Charles de Gaulle) Airport. That night, they perform at the Cinema Cyrano in Versailles with French hitmaker Sylvie Vartan and U-S star Trini Lopez. That day, Capitol Records, finally confident in The Beatles‘ potential, goes to court to stop independent labels Swan and Vee-Jay from distributing the older Beatle tracks they’d leased — deals that were signed only after Capitol had passed on releasing the songs.

BIRTHDAYS

Melvyn Gale – 64 years old

Ex-Electric Light Orchestra cellist. Born 1952.

Lamar Williams – Died in 1983

The bassist joined The Allman Brothers Band in 1973, replacing Berry Oakley, who was killed in a motorcycle crash. He appeared on the Brothers and Sisters and Win, Lose or Draw albums, as well as with The Gregg Allman Band, before leaving with keyboardist Chuck Leavell to start Sea Level. He died of Agent Orange-related cancer on January 25th, 1983. Born 1949.

Ronnie Van Zant – Died in 1977

Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s original lead singer was one of the members killed in a November 20th, 1977 plane crash. He was 29. Born 1948.