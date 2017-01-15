Win Progressive International Motorcycle Show Tickets

Listen at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the Progressive International Motorcycle Show January 27th through the 29th at the I-X Center.
Check out the FMX Stunt Show, Inked Tattoo Parlour and more! Plus kids 18 months to 5 years old can test a Strider demo bike for free in the kids zone presented by Allstate.
Hours:
Friday 1/27 – 3pm-8pm
Saturday, 1/28 – 9:30am-9pm
Sunday, 1/29 – 10am-5pm
For more information visit motorcycleshows.com.