AC/DC’s “Blow Up Your Video” Turns 29!

This Wednesday marks the 29th anniversary of AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video album. That’s right, it was January 18th, 1988, when AC/DC released their ‘Blow Up Your Video‘ album. AC/DC would come to The Richfield Coliseum in May that year and do 2 shows in support of the album. All in all, they would play in 11 countries and do 143 performances while on tour. The name for the album came about by the way of the popularity of music videos, and bands wanting to have secured airtime and promotion on MTV.

The album was recorded between August and September in 1987 at the Miraval Studio in Le Val in Provence in the south of France. It was mixed in New York for about two weeks between mid-October and November. All this while tickets were already being sold for the start of the tour in Perth, Australia coming in February. Released on January 18th, 1988 in Australia, January 29th in Europe, and February 1st in The United States. It was during this tour that Malcolm Young would take a break from the band and deal with his alcoholism and would be replaced by his nephew, Stevie Young, but only for the dates in the U.S.. Most people didn’t even know the difference because Stevie looks pretty much the same as Malcolm from a distance. Let’s take a look at the album:

Side One:

Heatseeker That’s The Way I Wanna Rock N Roll Meanstreak Go Zone Kissin’ Dynamite

Side Two:

Nick Of Time Somesin For Nuthin’ Ruff Stuff Two’s Up This Means War

Here is Heatseeker!