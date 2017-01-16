Classic Rock Almanac January 16, 2017

January 16, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: classic rock almanac, John Carpenter, Paul Mccartney

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Mott the Hoople announces plans to reunite for a run of shows in London in October. The original five have not played together since the ’70s, but the role of drummer Dale Griffin is severely limited as he is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

2007-America releases Here and Now, a CD of new material and live recordings of the group’s classics.

1992-Mick Jagger attends the U-S premiere of his movie Freejack at Mann’s Chinese Theatre in L.A.

1988-George Harrison tops the Billboard singles chart with “Got My Mind Set on You.”

1984-The Rolling Stones shoot videos for “She Was Hot” and “Too Much Blood” in Mexico City.

1980-Paul McCartney begins a 10-day stretch in a Japanese jail after half a pound of marijuana is found in his luggage at Tokyo Airport.

1978-Sid Vicious of The Sex Pistols is hospitalized in New York after an overdose of heroin.

1975-Paul McCartney and Wings arrive at Sea-Saint Studios in New Orleans to begin sessions for Venus and Mars with arranger Allen Toussaint.

1970-Eight John Lennon lithographs are confiscated from a London gallery by Scotland Yard’s Obscene Publications Squad. The offending works are nude line drawings of John and Yoko Ono.

BIRTHDAYS

John Carpenter – 68 years old
Horror and science-fiction movie director (Halloween, The Fog, Escape from New York). Born 1948.


Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live