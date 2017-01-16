Classic Rock Almanac January 16, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Mott the Hoople announces plans to reunite for a run of shows in London in October. The original five have not played together since the ’70s, but the role of drummer Dale Griffin is severely limited as he is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

2007-America releases Here and Now, a CD of new material and live recordings of the group’s classics.

1992-Mick Jagger attends the U-S premiere of his movie Freejack at Mann’s Chinese Theatre in L.A.

1988-George Harrison tops the Billboard singles chart with “Got My Mind Set on You.”

1984-The Rolling Stones shoot videos for “She Was Hot” and “Too Much Blood” in Mexico City.

1980-Paul McCartney begins a 10-day stretch in a Japanese jail after half a pound of marijuana is found in his luggage at Tokyo Airport.

1978-Sid Vicious of The Sex Pistols is hospitalized in New York after an overdose of heroin.

1975-Paul McCartney and Wings arrive at Sea-Saint Studios in New Orleans to begin sessions for Venus and Mars with arranger Allen Toussaint.

1970-Eight John Lennon lithographs are confiscated from a London gallery by Scotland Yard’s Obscene Publications Squad. The offending works are nude line drawings of John and Yoko Ono.

BIRTHDAYS