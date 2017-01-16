Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Uriah Heep The Magicians Birthday

Uriah Heep’s one of the greatest progressive heavy metal made the British band one of the most popular hard rock groups of the early ’70s. Started by vocalist David Byron and guitarist Mick Box in the late ’60s, the group went through an astounding number of talented members.

Group Members

Al Napier

Bernard Shaw

Bernie Shaw

Bob Daisley

Chris Slade

David Byron

Gary Thain

Ian Clarke

John Lawton

John Sloman

John Wetton

Jon Sinclair

Keith Baker

Ken Hensley

Lee Kerslake

Mark Clarke

Mick Box

Nigel Olsson

Paul Newton

Peter Goalby

Phil Lanzon

Russell Gilbrook

Trevor Bolder

In the magic garden

Some were singing

Some were dancing

While the midnight moon

Shone brightly overhead

The stars so gaily glistened

And the sphinx in silence listened to

The magician tell of

Lives that he had led

Let the bells of freedom ring

Songs of love to Friday’s king

Let’s all go to

The magician’s birthday

It’s in a forest

But not so far away

Much to do

And so much to say

While we listened to

The orchid orchestra play

Happy Birthay to you

Happy Birthday to magician

Happy Birthday to you

Then at the dead of midnight

As we watched the dancing firelight

The air grew cold

And seemed to dull the flame

The fire died

The music faded

Filled with fear of death we waited

For now we knew

Some evil was to blame

I challenge you

I challenge you all

For all you own

And all you know

And by all the powers of darkness

I will steal what is mine

Surrender now or face my spite

I grant you it may be Friday night

But did you know this day

Also numbers thirteen

First I’ll give you fire

I turn your fire into a sleepy stream

Yes, now I give you nightmares

From your horror I’ll create a dream

You cannot fight me

For I have the sword of hate

But one thing you can’t see

My answer is simply

An impenetrable fortress

Of love, love, love

The fear went as quickly as it came

The air was clear

The fire burned again

The flames leapt

The organ played

The swans sang

To greet the day

And then we knew that

Love will find love will find love