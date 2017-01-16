Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Uriah Heep The Magicians Birthday

January 16, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Uriah Heep - The Magicians Birthday

Uriah Heep’s one of the greatest progressive heavy metal made the British band one of the most popular hard rock groups of the early ’70s. Started by vocalist David Byron and guitarist Mick Box in the late ’60s, the group went through an astounding number of talented members.

Group Members
Al Napier
Bernard Shaw
Bernie Shaw
Bob Daisley
Chris Slade
David Byron
Gary Thain
Ian Clarke
John Lawton
John Sloman
John Wetton
Jon Sinclair
Keith Baker
Ken Hensley
Lee Kerslake
Mark Clarke
Mick Box
Nigel Olsson
Paul Newton
Peter Goalby
Phil Lanzon
Russell Gilbrook
Trevor Bolder

In the magic garden
Some were singing
Some were dancing
While the midnight moon
Shone brightly overhead

The stars so gaily glistened
And the sphinx in silence listened to
The magician tell of
Lives that he had led

Let the bells of freedom ring
Songs of love to Friday’s king

Let’s all go to
The magician’s birthday
It’s in a forest
But not so far away
Much to do
And so much to say
While we listened to
The orchid orchestra play

Happy Birthay to you
Happy Birthday to magician
Happy Birthday to you

Then at the dead of midnight
As we watched the dancing firelight
The air grew cold
And seemed to dull the flame
The fire died
The music faded
Filled with fear of death we waited
For now we knew
Some evil was to blame

I challenge you
I challenge you all
For all you own
And all you know
And by all the powers of darkness
I will steal what is mine

Surrender now or face my spite
I grant you it may be Friday night
But did you know this day
Also numbers thirteen

First I’ll give you fire
I turn your fire into a sleepy stream
Yes, now I give you nightmares
From your horror I’ll create a dream

You cannot fight me
For I have the sword of hate
But one thing you can’t see
My answer is simply
An impenetrable fortress
Of love, love, love

The fear went as quickly as it came
The air was clear
The fire burned again
The flames leapt
The organ played
The swans sang
To greet the day
And then we knew that
Love will find love will find love

More from Mr. Classic
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live