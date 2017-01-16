Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Uriah Heep The Magicians Birthday

Uriah Heep’s one of the greatest progressive heavy metal made the British band one of the most popular hard rock groups of the early ’70s. Started by vocalist David Byron and guitarist Mick Box in the late ’60s, the group went through an astounding number of talented members.
Group Members
Al Napier
Bernard Shaw
Bernie Shaw
Bob Daisley
Chris Slade
David Byron
Gary Thain
Ian Clarke
John Lawton
John Sloman
John Wetton
Jon Sinclair
Keith Baker
Ken Hensley
Lee Kerslake
Mark Clarke
Mick Box
Nigel Olsson
Paul Newton
Peter Goalby
Phil Lanzon
Russell Gilbrook
Trevor Bolder
In the magic garden
Some were singing
Some were dancing
While the midnight moon
Shone brightly overhead
The stars so gaily glistened
And the sphinx in silence listened to
The magician tell of
Lives that he had led
Let the bells of freedom ring
Songs of love to Friday’s king
Let’s all go to
The magician’s birthday
It’s in a forest
But not so far away
Much to do
And so much to say
While we listened to
The orchid orchestra play
Happy Birthay to you
Happy Birthday to magician
Happy Birthday to you
Then at the dead of midnight
As we watched the dancing firelight
The air grew cold
And seemed to dull the flame
The fire died
The music faded
Filled with fear of death we waited
For now we knew
Some evil was to blame
I challenge you
I challenge you all
For all you own
And all you know
And by all the powers of darkness
I will steal what is mine
Surrender now or face my spite
I grant you it may be Friday night
But did you know this day
Also numbers thirteen
First I’ll give you fire
I turn your fire into a sleepy stream
Yes, now I give you nightmares
From your horror I’ll create a dream
You cannot fight me
For I have the sword of hate
But one thing you can’t see
My answer is simply
An impenetrable fortress
Of love, love, love
The fear went as quickly as it came
The air was clear
The fire burned again
The flames leapt
The organ played
The swans sang
To greet the day
And then we knew that
Love will find love will find love