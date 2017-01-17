Browns Notes: Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Dismayed At Draft Grades For QB Deshaun Watson

Forget whether or not the Browns should draft Deshawn Watson with the first or 12th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the debate is underway if any of the NFL’s 31 other teams should spend a first rounder on the Clemson quarterback.

Watson isn’t the prototypical drop-back, pocket passer which is giving some pause in their evaluations of his draft stock but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hit the campaign trail Tuesday afternoon on behalf of his quarterback.

Swinney expressed his dismay that several draft experts are not even giving Watson a first-round draft grade, instead giving him a second- or third-round grade, during an interview Tuesday afternoon with Rich Eisen on ‘The Rich Eisen Show,’ which airs on DirecTV’s Audience TV network.

“They should lose their jobs. That is absolutely the craziest thing. They don’t know Deshaun,” Swinney told Eisen. “I can’t even tell you how brilliant he is as a football player, as a person; how impactful of a man and human being he is. He’s going to change a locker room the day he gets there. He’s just so driven, so humble, unbelievable understanding of his platform and his skillset is off the charts. He can do everything and anything.”

Swinney pointed to the fact that Watson, who led the Tigers to a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Crimson Tide with 1 second remaining, has gone 32-3 as a starter at Clemson and put up 75 points and over 1,000 yards against Alabama in back-to-back national championship games.

“This kid’s a winner and he’s always been a winner and he’s one of the most poised human beings I’ve ever seen or been around in my life,” Swinney continued. “His attention to detail, how he prepares…I don’t understand [the criticism]. I really don’t but you see it all the time. You see great players, some of these guys that have been evaluated as first rounders blow my mind in the past years and then you got a guy like this. That’s why I don’t pay any attention to that stuff. I really don’t.

“This guy right here, I don’t care what other people say, he is the best of the best and that will prove to be the case when he gets his opportunity. He’ll bloom wherever he’s playing and wherever he gets taken he’s going to be phenomenal, just phenomenal.”

Watson has not decided if he will accept an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl next week.

Hue Jackson and the Browns coaching staff will coach the south team, which Watson would be a member of should he choose to participate. The Chicago Bears will coach the north team.

All Rookie Team – Tuesday afternoon the Pro Football Writers of America revealed their all rookie offensive and defensive teams and not a single Brown made the list.

The Browns drafted 14 players in 2016 and used a total of 23 rookies throughout this past season.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, selected fourth overall, was named both the rookie of the year as well as offensive rookie of the year while Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, the No. 3 pick in 2016, was named the defensive rookie of the year.

The 2016 PFWA All-Rookie Team

Offense

QB – Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

RB – Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

WR – Sterling Shepard, New York Giants; Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

TE – Hunter Henry, San Diego Chargers

C – Cody Whitehair, Chicago Bears

G – Joe Thuney, New England Patriots; Laremy Tunsil, Miami Dolphins

T – Jack Conklin, Tennessee Titans; Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions

Defense

DL – Joey Bosa, San Diego Chargers; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville Jaguars

LB – Jatavis Brown, San Diego Chargers; Leonard Floyd, Chicago Bears; Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons

CB – Vernon Hargreaves III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars

S – Karl Joseph, Oakland Raiders; Keanu Neal, Atlanta Falcons

Special Teams

PK – Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

P – Riley Dixon, Denver Broncos

KR – Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

PR – Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

ST – Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs