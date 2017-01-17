Ozzy Osbourne, KISS, Korn to Headline Chicago Open Air Festival

By Amanda Wicks

Kiss, Korn and Ozzy Osbourne are just three of the big names slated to perform at the Chicago Open Air Festival in 2017.

Related: The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Red Hot Chili Peppers to Headline Lollapalooza Paris

It marks the heavy metal festival’s second year, and organizers are returning with a serious one-two-three punch. Altogether, there are more than 40 artists and bands scheduled to perform, including Rob Zombie, Slayer, Megadeth and Godsmack.

The headliners alone are quite the lineup. Korn released a new album in 2016 with The Serenity of Suffering, and perhaps KISS’ appearance at the festival will mark the band’s highly touted but still rumored reunion.

The festival will take place July 14-16 in Bridgeview, Illinois. Tickets go on sale at noon in Friday, January 20th. For more information, check out Chicago Open Air’s website.