Classic Rock Almanac January 17, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Slash is inducted into Hollywood’s Rockwalk.

2006-Zakk Wylde is inducted into Hollywood’s Rockwalk by his friends Rob Zombie and Ozzy Osbourne.

2005-Dave Grohl, Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and Eddie Vedder share a stage in L.A. to raise money for tsunami victims.

2004-U-2 singer Bono makes an appearance in Atlanta to accept the Salute to Greatness Award from Coretta Scott King, widow of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior, for his humanitarian efforts.

2002-Metallica‘s James Hetfield becomes a father for the third time when his wife Francesca gives birth to their daughter, Marcella Francesca Hetfield.

2001-Metallica announce that bassist Jason Newsted has left the band. He calls his reasons “private and personal,” but cites “physical damage” he had done to himself over the years as a factor.

2000-Santana‘s Supernatural wins Favorite Pop-Rock Album at the American Music Awards.

1996-David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Jefferson Airplane, The Velvet Underground, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Little Willie John, Pete Seeger, The Shirelles and radio pioneer Tom Donahue enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the organization’s 11th annual induction ceremony.

1990-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s fifth class is inducted in New York CIty. The new members are (alphabetically) Hank Ballard, Bobby Darin, The Four Seasons, The Four Tops, The Kinks, The Platters, Simon & Garfunkel and The Who.

1975-Blondie plays its first show at CBGB in New York.

1974-Bob Dylan releases Planet Waves.

1969-Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts publishes Ode to a High Flying Bird, a book in tribute to jazz great Charlie Parker.

1967-The Beatles add a session man to “Penny Lane” — David Mason plays piccolo trumpet for a mid-song solo and final flourish.

1967-John Lennon begins writing the lyrics for The Beatles‘ “A Day in the Life.” Later in the day, he and Paul McCartney make some changes to the words to the song, which will become a highlight of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

BIRTHDAYS