Joe’s Binge Watch Bulletin: Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Joe Ledford, morning show producer January 17, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: TV show review, WNCX Morning Show

If you’re wanting something a bit silly with sinister overtones, melancholy and subtle humor, then Netflix’s new original show “Lemony Snicket’s  A Series Of Unfortunate Events” is just what you need to binge.

Yes, Jim Carrey made a movie of Daniel Handler’s (Lemony Snicket is his pen name) children’s story back in 2004. It smashed three of the Snicket novel series into one movie and was well received. However, this streaming TV retelling, produced by and starring Neil Patrick Harris as the deliciously evil Count Olaf, covers more material in eight great episodes and the pacing and character interaction is much quicker and crisper here than in the movie.

The Baudelaire children’s parents are dead. The eldest child, Violet, is set to inherit  the family fortune when she comes of age. Catching wind of this, a dastardly “actor” named Count Olaf schemes to get the fortune for himself by posing as their uncle and becoming their guardian. When that fails, he tracks them down from guardian to guardian and assumes outrageous personas to trick them. Mayhem and tragedy, all told with a wry sense of humor, follow the unlucky orphans as well.

Exquisitely cast and designed, the show is addictive and enjoyable. I would say it has a Tim Burton feel to it without getting too dark.

Harris does some of his best acting while Patrick Warburton shines as “Lemony Snicket,” our guide through the children’s misadventure.  A second season has been green-lit with a third a good possibility. The whole family will love this show, but I must warn you…. the theme song “Look Away” will get stuck in your head for days.

 

 

 

