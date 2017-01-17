The Daily Cut: David Bowie “Life on Mars?”

January 17, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: David Bowie, Life on Mars?, The Daily Cut

David Bowie: “Life on Mars?”

ALBUM: Hunky Dory

YEAR: 1971

WRITER: David Bowie

Never released as a single in America, it reached number-three on the British charts.

David Bowie once asked the musical question “Life on Mars?” In an interview done early this century, he admitted that living in New York City had certain similarities to it. “You know, still in this city around three in the morning it still really feels like Mars. [Laughs] That has never changed. Ever since I was a kid and came here and used to purposely stay up until three – way beyond three – it was always like Mars around that hour. And at the odd times when I’ve been forced to stay up till three it feels like Mars. But Mars was always a nice place. I enjoyed it, being brought up there.”

David Bowie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 21 years ago today (January 17th, 1996).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live