The Daily Cut: David Bowie “Life on Mars?”

David Bowie: “Life on Mars?”

ALBUM: Hunky Dory

YEAR: 1971

WRITER: David Bowie

Never released as a single in America, it reached number-three on the British charts.

David Bowie once asked the musical question “Life on Mars?” In an interview done early this century, he admitted that living in New York City had certain similarities to it. “You know, still in this city around three in the morning it still really feels like Mars. [Laughs] That has never changed. Ever since I was a kid and came here and used to purposely stay up until three – way beyond three – it was always like Mars around that hour. And at the odd times when I’ve been forced to stay up till three it feels like Mars. But Mars was always a nice place. I enjoyed it, being brought up there.”

David Bowie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 21 years ago today (January 17th, 1996).