This Is Some Gator-Saurus

January 17, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: 12 foot gator shocks central florida, clickorlando.com, wkmg-tv orlando

Having lived in Orlando for awhile it’s not uncommon to see gators. During the warmer, boating months you really have to be on the lookout for them in rivers and lakes. Because there have been many an instance where someone who’s tubing or water skiing and they get nipped by an alligator who is skimming across the surface. Very stealth like these guys can be. However, have you seen this monstrosity? Nothing stealth about this critter at all.  Thanks to WKMG-TV in Orlando, HERE is this big un.

Have a great day.

 

