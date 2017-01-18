TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Eagles singer-guitarist Glenn Frey passed away one year ago today.

Frey’s first solo hit, “The Heat Is On,” was written for the soundtrack of which 1984 movie?

a) Miami Vice

b) Beverly Hills Cop

c) Against All Odds

d) Footloose

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2016-Glenn Frey of the Eagles dies in New York at 67.

2009-An estimated 750-thousand people gather at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC for “We Are One,” a free all-star concert to celebrate the inauguration of Barack Obama. Bruce Springsteen does an acoustic version of “The Rising” backed by a choir, Jon Bon Jovi duets with soul legend Bettye LaVette on Sam Cooke‘s “A Change Is Gonna Come” and U2 does “Pride (In the Name of Love).” Bono proclaims the festivities “an American dream, an Irish dream, a European dream, an African dream, an Israeli dream…and a Palestinian dream.”

1989-The Rolling Stones, Dion, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding, The Ink Spots, Bessie Smith, The Soul Stirrers and producer Phil Spector enter The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the fourth annual induction ceremony at New York’s Waldorf-Astoria..

1978-Billy Joel gets a platinum album for The Stranger, which features “Just the Way You Are.”

1969-Creedence Clearwater Revival releases Bayou Country, which includes “Proud Mary.”

1969-Former Beatles drummer Pete Best settles a libel lawsuit against The Beatles, Ringo Starr and Playboy out-of-court for an undisclosed sum, believed to be considerably less than what he sought. It stemmed from a quote by Starr in a Playboy interview that suggested that Best was popping pills while with the band.

1965-Paul Simon drops out of Brooklyn Law School. He subsequently relocates to London and resumes his music career.

1964-“I Want to Hold Your Hand” becomes the first Beatles single to appear on a U.S. pop chart.

TRIVIA ANSWER

b) Beverly Hills Cop

