The Daily Cut: Eagles “Peaceful Easy Feeling”

Eagles: “Peaceful Easy Feeling”
ALBUM: Eagles
YEAR: 1971
WRITER: Jack Tempchin
Peaked at number-22 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The late Eagles singer-guitarist Glenn Frey told us that he discovered the song “Peaceful Easy Feeling” sitting in the mailbox of his house in L.A.’s Coldwater Canyon one day, sent to him by his friend Jack Tempchin. “Jack was always sending me songs. And I went in the house and I put it in my cassette machine and I heard it and I thought, ‘Wow, this is it, a Poco-type song for me to sing.’ So I took the tape to rehearsal and we started working it up right away. And it’s one of Jack’s best songs. Always do I hear the line, ‘I want to sleep with you in the desert tonight with a million stars all around.’ Great line.”
Glenn Frey passed away one year ago today (January 18th, 2016).