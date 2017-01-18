Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Bruce Springsteen Incident on 57th Street

January 18, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: bruce springsteen, Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day

incident on 57th street & for you (live offcial audio)

Bruce springsteen

Spanish Johnny drove in from the underworld last night

Before his breakout on the national scene in 1975, Bruce Springsteen had a huge following here in Cleveland, Ohio. Ever since, he has maintained a popular fan base across the country and with fellow musicians. Consistently selling millions of albums and selling out shows around the world year after year, despite his poor political choices. Most of his music still strikes the right chord with the people that love him.

Mike Appel Audio Production, Producer

Richard Blackwell Congas, Main Personnel, Percussion

Clarence Clemons Main Personnel, Saxophone, Vocals, Vocals (Background)

Jim Cretecos Audio Production, Producer

