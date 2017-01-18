Not The “Happiest Place On Earth”

Last year, Orlando had to suffer through the Pulse nightclub shooting. Those wounds freshly opened back up when the wife of the shooter, Noor Salman was arrested in San Francisco last week for obstruction of justice, concerning the crimes husband Omar Mateen committed. And now this. Markeith Loyd has been on the run for almost 2 weeks, accused of 4 of the most heinous murders that rival what occurred in Orlando, San Bernardino, Paris, pick a city where nuts with guns went nuts in 2016. 2017 isn’t starting much better. Especially for Orlando but at least there’s some closure and the legal and healing process can begin.

Thanks to WFTV-TV in Orlando, HERE is the story.

Have a great day.

http://www.wftv.com/news/local/captured-markeith-loyd-arrested-taken-into-custody-in-fallen-officers-handcuffs/485073283