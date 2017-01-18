Potential Bills Castoff QB Tyrod Taylor Rumored To Have Browns’ Interest If Cut

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

When it comes to quarterbacks the Browns have been picking through the trash for 18 years where they have found no treasure.

With 2016 flushed away as another wasted season with no clear-cut franchise quarterback to build around going forward, this offseason figures to be setting up for another round of QB dumpster diving for the Browns who will be linked to every quarterback available as the team looks for the next stop-gap, wing and a prayer or reclamation project.

It’s become a tradition unlike any other and it didn’t take long for the rumor mill to get spun here in the new year.

Buffalo’s Tyrod Taylor is the first quarterback in 2017 to be tied to Cleveland as a possible destination once he’s released by the Bills, which appears to be a mere formality with new head coach Sean McDermott and GM Doug Whaley in charge. Whaley of course saw his chosen QB, E.J. Manuel, supplanted by Taylor under former head coach Rex Ryan.

The rumors of the Browns’ potential interest in Taylor surfaced Tuesday night courtesy of ESPN.

Taylor, who is recovering from hernia surgery which he had earlier this month, would be more damaged goods for the Browns to salvage if in fact they choose to go that route in the coming months.

The Bills sat Taylor in week 17 in an effort to avoid him suffering an injury that would trigger a $27.5 million injury guarantee in his contract, except Taylor had been playing hurt already and he has until March 11 to pass a physical or the clause kicks in. The drama over his contract should be interesting to watch along with his divorce from the Bills.

Buffalo went 7-9 this past season and they don’t seem inclined to keep Taylor, which should be a red flag but probably not enough of one for the Browns because no one loves a reclamation project like Hue Jackson does.

Last year Jackson took a flier on Robert Griffin III, essentially banished and outcast from Washington after injuries and reported problems behind the scenes led his fall from grace in the 3 seasons following an offensive rookie of the year performance in 2012.

Unfortunately, Griffin didn’t make it 4 quarters before landing on injured reserve with a broken coracoid process in his left shoulder that set in motion a QB carousel that featured 5 different quarterbacks and 6 starter changes between games in 2016.

A model citizen and good teammate behind the scenes in 2016, Griffin worked his way back to start the final 4 games where his final start was the most impressive, which wasn’t saying a whole lot.

Here’s a snapshot comparison of both quarterbacks:

Tyrod Taylor

Age: 27

Height: 6-0

Weight: 221

2016: 15 games/starts, 7-8 record, 269 of 436 (61.7%), 3,023 yards, 17 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 89.7 rating

Career: 29 games/starts, 14-14 record, 530 of 851 (62.3%), 6,257 yards, 37 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 92.3 rating

Robert Griffin III

Age: 26

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220

2016: 5 games/starts, 1-4 record, 87 of 147 (59.2%), 886 yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 72.5 rating

Career: 37 games/35 starts, 14-21 record, 766 of 1,210 (63.3%), 40 touchdowns, 23 interceptions, 88.4 rating

Taylor got the best of Griffin in a 33-13 win by the Bills over the Browns on Dec. 18 in Buffalo. Taylor didn’t set the world afire but he was an efficient 17 of 24 for 174 yards and a touchdown. He ran 7 times for 49 yards while Griffin was 17 of 28 for 196 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions but he ran 8 times for 48 yards and a TD.

The Browns could easily wash their hands of Griffin by not paying a roster bonus due in early March to make way for Taylor.

As for taking a chance on Taylor, here’s the rub: teams are not in the business of cutting or allowing quality quarterbacks to simply walk away.

Make no mistake about it, like Griffin, Taylor would be yet another experiment for Jackson.

Then again if Taylor is cut and available, he’ll due, at least until the Browns can find their 28th starter.