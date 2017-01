A long overdue remastering of Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes first three albums will hit the market on March 3rd. A 2 CD set, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes: The Fever, will also contain tracks from Jukes Live From The Bottom Line, which has not been available on CD until now.

Full info from Real Gone Music HERE

Cleveland favorite Artful Dodger is also the subject of a 31 track double CD taken from their first 3 albums. Full info on this is RIGHT HERE