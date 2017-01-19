“A Dog’s Purpose” Is Not This

January 19, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: a dog's purpose, tmz.com

Being a proud dad of a rescue dog and cat, I just couldn’t watch this without losing it. I don’t care if this German Shepherd has been trained to be a Navy Seal this just turns my stomach. As you’ll see the poor dog is not only struggling during this scene HERE, the guy just doesn’t want any part of this and is forced into the water anyhow. And with everyone owning a phone that does more than text, make phone calls, you just knew something like this wouldn’t go unnoticed. Plus what were these idiots thinking?

Thanks to TMZ.com who c’mon aren’t these guys the “worldwide leader” in uncovering stuff, they have the video and story.

Have a great day and happy almost Friday.

http://www.tmz.com/2017/01/18/a-dogs-purpose-german-shepherd-abuse-video/

