Browns Add 5 To Coaching Staff Thursday Including Clyde Simmons To Coach The Defensive Line

Browns head coach Hue Jackson officially filled 5 openings on his coaching staff Thursday.

Hours before introducing Greg Williams as their defensive coordinator, Jackson formally revealed who would fill in some of the openings created shortly after the Browns finished the 2016 season 1-15.

Williams was hired on Jan. 8, a day after Ray Horton was fired. Five other assistants were also fired a few days later.

“Over the last two weeks I’ve spent a lot of time interviewing coaches and have had some difficult decisions to make,” Jackson said. “As I’ve said before, that’s part of my responsibility in my role as head coach of this football team as we are constantly striving for improvement and success.

“Coaching is always going to be about teaching and it was very important that we found the right coaches that will come in and be able to help our players reach their full potential. We always talk about creating the right environment for our players to succeed and I believe the group we’ve been able to assemble will help us accomplish just that.”

Clyde Simmons, who played 15 seasons in the NFL as a defensive end, is the biggest name added to the staff and he will coach the Browns’ defensive line, replacing Robert Nunn. Simmons recorded 121½ career sacks and was a 2-time Pro Bowler with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also played for Arizona, Jacksonville and Chicago before beginning his coaching career in 2010 with the New York Jets as an intern.

Simmons spent the past five years as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams working under Williams over the last 3 years where he coached 3-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who was the 2014 defensive rookie of the year. He also helped Robert Quinn set a single-season franchise record with 19 sacks in 2013 while the Rams totaled 217 total sacks during his time with the franchise.

Williams’ son, Blake, comes to Cleveland from the league office and he will coach the linebackers. He has 7 years NFL coaching experience including working with linebackers, being an offensive assistant as well as a strength and conditioning coach. Blake Williams was on the Saints coaching staff during their Super Bowl XLIV championship year.

Jerod Kruse has been hired as the assistant defensive backs coach and will work under new defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker, who has 11 years of NFL experience including spending the last 4 seasons in Jacksonville.

Bob Wylie, who has been coaching professionally and at the collegiate level for 35 years, will be the Browns’ new offensive line coach. He served in the same capacity with Jackson in 2011 in Oakland.