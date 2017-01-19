TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Beatles began working on “A Day in the Life” at Abbey Road 50 years ago today (January 19th, 1967).

What was the working title of “A Day in the Life” on the day The Beatles began recording it? a) “The Death of a Man”

b) “A Blown Mind”

c) “I’d Love to Turn You On”

d) “In the Life of…”

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler makes his debut as a judge on American Idol, joining fellow newbie Jennifer Lopez and holdover Randy Jackson.

2008-Janis Joplin is honored posthumously with an historic marker outside the Port Arthur, Texas house where she was raised.

2006-Soul singer Wilson Pickett dies of a heart attack in an Ashburn, Virginia hospital. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was 64.

1999-REM officially complete the transformation from alternative rockers to commercial pop band when they tape a segment for Sesame Street and re-work “Shiny Happy People” into “Furry Happy Monsters.” Only two days later, singer Michael Stipe is back in “political radical” mode, as he speaks out on President Bill Clinton‘s impeachment proceedings in Washington D-C.

1998-Rockabilly pioneer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carl Perkins, 65, dies of complications following a stroke.

1994-The Animals, The Band, Duane Eddy, The Grateful Dead, Elton John, John Lennon, Bob Marley and Rod Stewart are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1993-Fleetwood Mac reunites to perform at the inauguration of President Bill Clinton, who used “Don’t Stop” as his campaign theme.

1986-Bruce Springsteen and members of The E Street Band play a benefit for workers at a Freehold, New Jersey 3M plant that is being shut down. The show at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park is filmed by ABC and portions are later shown on 20/20.

1984-Following the firing of original guitarist Mick Jones, a new five-man lineup of The Clash opens a U-S tour in Santa Barbara, California.

1981-Styx release Paradise Theater. Their 10th studio album, it will be their only chart-topper, go triple platinum and produce two Top 10 hits in “The Best of Times” and “Too Much Time on My Hands.”

1980-The Pretenders‘ self-titled debut album is released in the U.S.

1980-Pink Floyd’s The Wall hits the top spot on the U-S album chart, where it remains for 15 weeks.

1978-Johnny Rotten, who has already quit the band, is officially fired from The Sex Pistols.

