Clemson QB Deshaun Watson Skipping Senior Bowl, Rosters Announced

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will skip the Senior Bowl next week in Alabama.

Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage conformed Watson’s decision to decline the invitation Wednesday morning.

The news is a blow to the Browns coaching staff and scouting department who had hoped to get an up close and personal look at Watson prior to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis at the end of February.

In 3 seasons as a starter at Clemson, Watson went 32-3 and completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 10,168 yards with 90 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

Watson led the Tigers’ fourth quarter comeback in the national championship game by throwing his third touchdown of the night, which came with 1 second remaining to dethrone the defending national champions in the rematch between the schools.

Hue Jackson and the Browns’ staff will coach the south team, which would’ve been the team Watson would’ve played for while the Chicago Bears will handle the north squad.

On Tuesday Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney defended Watson and said that it is “the craziest thing” some draft experts are not giving Watson a first-round draft grade.

The quarterbacks who will play for the Browns staff on the south team in the Senior Bowl are Tennessee’s Josh Dobbs, California’s Davis Webb and Tiffin’s Antonio Pipkin while the Bears will coach Colorado’s Sefo Liufau, Pittsburgh’s Nate Peterman and Iowa’s C.J. Beathard.

Watson isn’t the only big name player to decline an invitation. A pair of Alabama star defenders – defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and linebacker Reuben Foster – decided to skip the Senior Bowl.

Players will begin arriving in Mobile, Alabama on Sunday. Practices will run Tuesday through Thursday and the game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28.



NORTH ROSTER (No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. School. Conf.)

3 Sefo Liufau QB 6-4 240 Colorado Pac-12

4 Chidobe Awuzie DC 6-0 205 Colorado Pac-12

4 Nate Peterman QB 6-2 225 Pittsburgh ACC

5 Trent Taylor WR 5-8 178 Louisiana Tech C-USA

5 Zane Gonzalez PK 6-1 195 Arizona State Pac-12

6 Corey Clement RB 5-11 227 Wisconsin Big Ten

7 Zay Jones WR 6-1 197 East Carolina AAC

9 John Johnson S 6-0 202 Boston College ACC

10 Cooper Kupp WR 6-2 215 Eastern Washington FCS

12 Jamari Staples WR 6-4 195 Louisville ACC

13 Rasul Douglas DC 6-2 203 West Virginia Big 12

14 Desmond King DC 5-11 203 Iowa Big Ten

15 C.J. Beathard QB 6-2 215 Iowa Big Ten

16 Connor Harris ILB 6-0 243 Lindenwood Division II

17 Amba Etta-Tawo WR 6-2 202 Syracuse ACC

20 Obi Melifonwu S 6-3 217 Connecticut AAC

21 Jamaal Williams RB 6-2 220 Brigham Young IND

24 Nate Gerry S 6-2 220 Nebraska Big Ten

25 Josh Harvey-Clemons S 6-5 228 Louisville ACC

26 Jourdan Lewis DC 5-11 186 Michigan Big Ten

31 Brendan Langley DC 6-1 190 Lamar FCS

33 Kareem Hunt RB 6-0 225 Toledo MAC

37 Toby Baker PT 6-3 215 Arkansas SEC

42 Ben Gedeon ILB 6-3 247 Michigan Big Ten

43 Chris Wormley DE 6-6 303 Michigan Big Ten

45 Sam Rogers FB 5-11 230 Virginia Tech ACC

47 Vince Biegel OLB 6-4 245 Wisconsin Big Ten

49 Colin Holba LS 6-5 245 Louisville ACC

51 Harvey Langi ILB 6-3 249 Brigham Young IND

53 Dorian Johnson OG 6-5 315 Pittsburgh ACC

55 Kyle Fuller OC 6-5 315 Baylor Big 12

56 Carroll Phillips OLB 6-3 240 Illinois Big Ten

57 Haason Reddick ILB 6-1 230 Temple AAC

65 Tyler Orlosky OC 6-4 296 West Virginia Big 12

66 Dion Dawkins OG 6-5 320 Temple AAC

67 Dan Feeney OG 6-4 305 Indiana Big Ten

69 Adam Bisnowaty OT 6-6 305 Pittsburgh ACC

70 Julién Davenport OT 6-7 315 Bucknell FCS

72 Taylor Moton OT 6-5 328 Western Michigan MAC

73 Zach Banner OT 6-9 360 USC Pac-12

77 Jordan Morgan OG 6-4 320 Kutztown Division II

80 Mike Roberts TE 6-5 270 Toledo MAC

82 Amara Darboh WR 6-2 215 Michigan Big Ten

83 Jeremy Sprinkle TE 6-6 256 Arkansas SEC

87 Jonnu Smith TE 6-3 232 Florida International C-USA

90 Isaac Rochell DE 6-4 290 Notre Dame IND

91 Dawuane Smoot DE 6-3 255 Illinois Big Ten

93 Tarell Basham DE 6-4 260 Ohio MAC

94 Derek Rivers OLB 6-5 255 Youngstown State FCS

95 Larry Ogunjobi DT 6-3 297 Charlotte C-USA

96 Ryan Glasgow DT 6-4 299 Michigan Big Ten

97 Jaleel Johnson DT 6-4 310 Iowa Big Ten

98 Stevie Tu’ikolovatu DT 6-1 320 USC Pac-12

SOUTH ROSTER (No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. School. Conf.)

0 Duke Riley ILB 6-1 230 LSU SEC

1 Montravius Adams DT 6-4 309 Auburn SEC

2 Antonio Pipkin QB 6-3 225 Tiffin Division II

3 Artavis Scott WR 5-10 190 Clemson ACC

6 Justin Vogel PT 6-4 215 Miami ACC

7 Davis Webb QB 6-5 230 California Pac-12

8 Fred Ross WR 6-2 205 Mississippi State SEC

10 Ben Boulware ILB 6-0 235 Clemson ACC

11 Josh Dobbs QB 6-3 210 Tennessee SEC

12 Gerald Everett TE 6-4 240 South Alabama Sun Belt

13 Ryan Switzer WR 5-10 185 North Carolina ACC

14 Justin Evans S 6-1 195 Texas A&M SEC

17 Evan Engram TE 6-3 227 Ole Miss SEC

18 Tre’Davious White DC 6-0 197 LSU SEC

19 Donnel Pumphrey RB 5-9 180 San Diego State MW

21 Matt Dayes RB 5-10 203 North Carolina State ACC

22 Ryan Anderson OLB 6-2 253 Alabama SEC

23 Johnathan Ford S 6-0 204 Auburn SEC

24 Damontae Kazee DC 5-11 190 San Diego State MW

26 Rayshawn Jenkins S 6-2 210 Miami ACC

27 Marquez White DC 6-0 184 Florida State ACC

29 Corn Elder DC 5-10 180 Miami ACC

30 Jordan Sterns S 6-0 200 Oklahoma State Big 12

31 Ezra Robinson DC 6-1 180 Tennessee St. FCS

33 Cameron Sutton DC 5-11 186 Tennessee SEC

34 Alex Anzalone ILB 6-3 241 Florida SEC

43 Freddie Stevenson FB 6-1 241 Florida State ACC

46 Jake Elliott PK 5-10 165 Memphis AAC

47 Eddie Vanderdoes DT 6-3 325 UCLA Pac-12

49 Josh Carraway DE 6-4 250 TCU Big 12

53 Antonio Garcia OT 6-7 302 Troy Sun Belt

54 Dalvin Tomlinson DT 6-3 305 Alabama SEC

54 Isaac Asiata OG 6-3 323 Utah Pac-12

55 Cole Mazza LS 6-2 235 Alabama SEC

56 Nico Siragusa OG 6-5 330 San Diego State MW

58 Justin Senior OT 6-5 310 Mississippi State SEC

63 Danny Isidora OG 6-4 305 Miami ACC

66 Jessamen Dunker OG 6-5 305 Tennessee St. FCS

68 Conor McDermott OT 6-8 310 UCLA Pac-12

72 Jon Toth OC 6-5 310 Kentucky SEC

75 Jordan Willis DE 6-5 258 Kansas State Big 12

76 Forrest Lamp OT 6-4 300 Western Kentucky C-USA

77 Ethan Pocic OC 6-7 302 LSU SEC

81 Josh Reynolds WR 6-4 190 Texas A&M SEC

82 Taywan Taylor WR 6-1 195 Western Kentucky C-USA

83 Travin Dural WR 6-2 207 LSU SEC

88 O.J. Howard TE 6-6 251 Alabama SEC

90 Daeshon Hall DE 6-6 260 Texas A&M SEC

91 Tyus Bowser OLB 6-3 240 Houston AAC

92 Tanoh Kpassagnon DE 6-7 290 Villanova FCS

93 Keionta Davis DE 6-4 270 UT-Chattanooga FCS

94 Carlos Watkins DT 6-3 305 Clemson ACC

97 Tanzel Smart DT 6-1 305 Tulane AAC