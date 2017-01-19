Gregg Williams Makes Strong First Impression During Browns Introduction Thursday

The Browns have won many an offseason introductory press conference – be it for GMs, coaches or coordinators – but Thursday’s with new defensive coordinator Williams was an all-timer.

Here’s some of Williams’ best quotes from Thursday starting with why he’s such a fiery coach?

“I’m a competition-aholic, and it’ll be from practice to meetings to games, love to compete,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of things here that we’ve got to stir the emotions and stir the culture on being more competitive, and then once we’re more competitive maybe we’re lucky enough to be in the position to win. But we have to be able to compete first.”

The ‘He really gets you Cleveland’ quote of the day came moments later.

“Back a long time ago in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s when I got in the league, I’ve been hit from the Dawg Pound – transistor batteries, size D and C batteries, dog biscuits, dog bones, beer cans, beer bottles, and I can’t wait to be on their side now. And I say that with respect. I love them.

“When we have a home-field advantage is because we can flat play some defense and everybody came to watch that defense rock and roll. You have a home-field advantage when your defense is dominant.”

So the question on everyone’s mind is, will you run a 3-4 or 4-3 base defense?

“Nope, Cleveland-based,” Williams said. “And the reason-being is this and I will tell you this, I have 42 words that add up to the 11 that trot out on the field and you guys that have studied me a long time before, is that we’ll play 4-3 and 3-4 in the same game. 3-3, 3-2, 4-1, 4-2, Bear, big on five down, big on six down, big on more linebackers, little on more DBs and I have 42 packages of defense. Now, everywhere I go, I don’t do them all but what it is is, coaches sit in a room, and we waste so much time figuring out what the word is. I’ve got the words already. I’ve been doing it for so long. So boom, this 11 guys trot out there. Boom, this 11 guys trot out there. What you all will see is, how much we play those type of scheme or packages is based on the AFC North. It’s based on what those offenses are pulling out there to play defense on and I’m almost not afraid to make sure all the other people have to work against a lot things I’m never going to call.”

You’ve been brought here to change one of the worst defenses in the NFL into one of the best. So what’s your take on change?

“If you can’t effect change, you don’t belong at this level,” Williams said. “And change can be lots of different ways of change. It can be good, it can be tough, it can be nice, it can be smiling, but you’ve got to effect change. Mental toughness precedes physical toughness, so when we talk about attitude, it’s mental before physical.”

While the Browns get to work in a swanky newly renovated facility, Williams made it clear there will be no country club atmosphere on his side of the football. He’s also not a big fan of the current millennial culture we now live in either.

“I’ve had so many people ask me before, how come that Heisman Trophy winner didn’t make it at this level? How come that guy, all-SEC, all that, how come they didn’t? Even in your own room, even in your own field, when you guys stop trying to re-prove yourselves every day, they’re going to find somebody else to sit in your chair too at that company you work for. Sometimes, especially in this entitlement-phased millennium, some of the millennials, they’ve been enabled their whole life so far and all of a sudden they really don’t understand what it is to pay the price, to do the things what it has to do at the highest level to do it. When it becomes their idea to do it this certain way, it’s amazing how successful they can be and how good they can be and I just want to help them, I really do. I’m addicted every day to coming in to seeing if there’s a way that we can better today.”

The Browns ranked near last in just about every major defensive statistical category last season and head coach Hue Jackson is looking for growth on that side of the ball. Williams didn’t want to over-promise and under-deliver when asked where should expectations be set for next season?

“I don’t want to predict something that I can’t come up with, but until I get a chance on the field, I would hope that we can improve. I’ve gone places where they were no. 32 on defense and gone to no. 2 in a year. But there may not be that here. The other thing, too, hopefully the teams we play cooperate too and lay down a little bit. We’re going to play against some of these offenses that are way out there in advancement of the ball.”

Before meeting with Jackson and owner Jimmy Haslam, Williams watched a few Browns games as well as every post game press conference Jackson did. How Jackson handled such a difficult season impressed Williams and made him want to work for him in Cleveland.

“I want to evaluate people under stress, not under good times,” Williams said. “We can all fake, we’re all con artists in that. Every one of you and even me too, we can fake that but under bad times, under tough times, 2012, who was I? What did I do? And then, who am I now? You judge that. That’s fine. You judge that.”

Williams is not shy about speaking his mind and he made that clear at the end of his presser setting the boundaries of how he plans to work with reporters. But before he left the podium, he left us with this gem.

“I’ve got enough friends in life, and if I want another friend I’ll go buy a Labrador.”