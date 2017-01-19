The Daily Cut: The Beatles “A Day in the Life’

January 19, 2017 8:11 AM
The Beatles: “A Day in the Life’

ALBUM: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Due to its length, it wasn’t released as a single at first, although it showed up as a B-side more than a decade later. It has appeared on many “Best Songs of All-Time” lists, and always seems to be at or near the top of lists of The Beatles’ greatest songs.

The Beatles began recording “A Day in the Life” at Abbey Road 50 years ago today. In an interview done while he was still a Beatle, John Lennon talked about how he and Paul McCartney fused two songs together to create it. “It was a good piece of work between Paul and I, ‘cause I had the whole sort of ‘I heard the news today, oh boy’ all that bit, you know. And it turned him on, ‘cause now and then we really turn each other on with a bit of a song. And he just said, ‘Yeah, bang, bang,’ and he sang that bit and we said, ‘Yeah, it joins here.’ And it just sort of happened beautifully. And we arranged it and rehearsed it, which we don’t often do, the afternoon before, so we all knew what we were playing. We just all got into it and it was really a groove, the whole scene on that one.”

Today (January 19th) is the 50th anniversary of The Beatles starting work on “A Day in the Life.”

