A Cute Story Of Packer Love

January 20, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: packer fan takes wife's name in marriage, wisn.com

With Facebook and Twitter all about the Inauguration, most if not all of it filled with those who wanna fire their last shot of vitriol both for and against, I thought we’d take a break from that and focus on football instead. Plus add a little love because love conquers all when there’s sooooo much hate floating through the internet air right?

Thanks to WISN-TV in Milwaukee, HERE is a story about he, who will take her name in marriage.

By the way, for your betting pleasure, Atlanta at home is favored by 5 over Green Bay in the NFC Championship. New England is the 6 point favorite at home against Pittsburgh.

Have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30~thanks

 

