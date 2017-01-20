TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill celebrates his 66th birthday today.

Hill, the only remaining original member, was at one time the brother-in-law of one of his Priest bandmates. Who was it? a) Rob Halford

b) Glenn Tipton

c) K.K. Downing

d) Dave Holland

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-The Dead announce that Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule singer-guitarist Warren Haynes will join their summer tour.

2002-Sting holds off Paul McCartney‘s “Vanilla Sky” to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for “Until” from Kate and Leopold.

1988-In the third annual ceremony, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, The Drifters, The Supremes, Berry Gordy Junior, Woody Guthrie, Leadbelly and Les Paul are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1982-BB King donates his record collection — more than 7,000 rare titles — to the University of Mississippi Center for the Study of Southern Culture.

1978-Journey releases Infinity, it’s first album with new singer Steve Perry.

1975-Bob Dylan releases Blood on the Tracks.

1973-Bob Dylan records basic tracks for Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid at CBS Studios in Mexico City.

1968-Bob Dylan and The Band headline a Woody Guthrie memorial concert at Carnegie Hall in New York. The show also features Judy Collins, Richie Havens and other folk music greats.

1966-Elvis Presley‘s August 1965 meeting with The Beatles fuels a story in 16 magazine’s February issue.

1965-Alan Freed, the DJ who coined the term “rock and roll,” dies of uremia at 42 in Palm Springs, California.

1965-The Byrds record Bob Dylan‘s “Mr. Tambourine Man” in L-A. Roger McGuinn play Rickenbacker 12-string and sings — with harmonies by David Crosby and Gene Clark — but the backing track is by the session team known as The Wrecking Crew.

BIRTHDAYS