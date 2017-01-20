Gregg Williams Vows To Toughen Up Browns’ Weak Defense

Gregg Williams didn’t come to Cleveland to make friends.

He made that perfectly clear as he wrapped up one of the longest yet compelling individual introductory press conferences for a coordinator, head coach or executive in Browns history Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve got enough friends in life and if I want another friend I’ll go buy a Labrador,” Williams said as he rose from the microphone to return to working on transforming the Browns from one of the weakest defenses in the National Football League to one of the toughest.

His introduction was an all-timer.

Williams comes to town with an impeccable resume as he replaces Ray Horton, who was fired by head coach Hue Jackson after 1 season, and he has his work cut out for him. Cleveland’s defense ranked near the bottom in just about every statistical category in 2016 including being 31st in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed per game as the team completed the worst season in franchise history by finishing 1-15.

“If you can’t effect change, you don’t belong at this level,” Williams said.

Although Williams was cautious not to over-promise right out of the gate the type of change he’ll be able to immediately deliver, one thing is clear: his side of the ball will look much different in 2017.

“I don’t want to predict something that I can’t come up with, but until I get a chance on the field, I would hope that we can improve,” Williams said. “I’ve gone places where they were No. 32 on defense and gone to No. 2 in a year. But there may not be that here.”

He didn’t chalk it up to a lack of talent either.

“There are several guys on this defensive roster that I wanted to draft,” Williams said. “I don’t know whether I’m going to like them. I don’t know whether they’re going to like me. I think they will. I care about every one of those guys.”

His respect for Jackson is the primary reason that he even agreed to meet with him and owner Jimmy Haslam after he watched a few of the Browns’ games and all 16 of Jackson’s post game press conferences.

“I can tell you which offensive football coaches write everything on a chart and call the game on a chart, and I can tell you which offensive football coaches lay it down and say, ‘Let’s go. Let’s come get some,’” Williams said. “And Hue’s one of them. Hue will coach with maybe a defensive mentality.”

Following a nearly 10-minute opening monologue, Williams set the tone for the 47-minute presser by quickly swatting away a question about what he learned from his suspension in 2012 for ‘Bountygate,’ the pay-for-performance scheme run by the New Orleans Saints from 2009-2011 that allegedly also included rewards for big hits and injuries to opposing players.

Williams pledged that is not only is what he did in New Orleans behind him but it won’t be repeated in Cleveland.

“It’s no part of the dawg pound,” Williams said. “No part.”

What he says that he will bring to the Browns is something that hasn’t been seen very often since the franchise returned in 1999.

“From an attitude standpoint, they’re never going to play for anybody that’s going to let them play more attacking, more physical, more aggressive than me,” Williams said. “I’ll back them up.”

Although Williams will switch the Browns from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3, it really is inconsequential because he plans to run anything and everything he can draw up to put his side of the roster in position to succeed.

While boasting about the 42 different alignments he has in his playbook, Williams, who has a reputation for being able to get players to play hard for him, outlined his philosophy and expectations.

“I want them to feel like we’re working together to get the maximum out of him and me, and I don’t want any of them to feel like I won’t adapt to help them be good,” Williams said. “But I’m telling you right now, and them, I will not compromise on their effort and their toughness.

“People will talk about, everywhere I go and coach, and say ‘Look at how fast those guys play.’ Some of it is not raw speed, it’s effort. It’s just effort. It is what it is on their speed but they don’t loaf. They don’t take plays off so that’s the hard part of them adjusting to me. That’s the hard part.”

He also plans to bring a high level of accountability to his meeting rooms, the practice field and game day.

“I can’t cut them, but as long as I’m here, I’m going to decide who plays,” Williams said.

The inability to stop the run, limit big plays, get after the quarterback and tackle have been a running problem for the Browns under 11 previous defensive coordinators but Williams plans to put an end to that as quickly as possible.

“When Coach Jackson has us in helmets, whether it’s just jerseys, we’re tackling,” Williams said. “And then we’re going to populate the ball in that missed tackles come from coaches allowing other guys to loaf. Coaches allowing other guys to play a gap, play fictitious, stupid plays that don’t exist.

“We are ‘find ball, see ball, get ball.’”

It sounded so good Thursday.

Now it’s time for Williams to put his words into action.