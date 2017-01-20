James Young’s Playoff Picks

January 20, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: James Young, snowblind, Styx

James Young of Styx is amazing  in his ability to pick winners in playoff football action. He does it every year, and this year he’s picked 7 out of 8 winners. This weekend he likes both teams to win by three points, and those teams hail from Green Bay and Pittsburgh. Ugh! It looks like weather won’t be an issue in either game, so the only guy who’ll be Snowblind will be the guy who co-wrote and co-sung that song, along with his band mates Dennis and Tommy! You see, that’s JY’s full-time job, though this football picking thing seems to be a rather lucrative side job!

Not that I’m encouraging betting here, I’ll just leave that for the casinos, online betting sites, lotteries, and church bingo that seem to do it so well!

