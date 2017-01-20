The Daily Cut: KISS “I Was Made for Lovin’ You”

January 20, 2017 8:08 AM
KISS: “I Was Made for Lovin’ You”

ALBUM: Dynasty

YEAR: 1979

WRITERS: Paul Stanley, Vini Poncia, Desmond Child

Peaked at number-11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and gave them their second million selling single.

Did KISS sell out by doing the disco-influenced “I Was Made for Lovin’ You”? Some fans thought so, but singer-guitarist Paul Stanley feels the song really doesn’t stray all that far from the band’s signature sound. “I think when we did ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ it was no more of a departure than ‘Beth.’ There were some people when ‘Beth’ came out who said, ‘Oh, no, KISS is going to do ballads.’ Well, you know, I think that you have to have the freedom to do what you feel like doing. It doesn’t mean that you’ve changed, it means that you have your moments of wanting to try different things. If there’s anything that we’ve had it’s consistency. It doesn’t mean we always sound the same, it means that the basic overall thing that we do hasn’t changed.”

KISS singer-guitarist Paul Stanley celebrates his 67th birthday today (January 20th).

