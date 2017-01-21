Classic Rock Almanac January 21, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-An all-star tribute concert to Jim Capaldi takes place at The Roundhouse in London. The show features Capaldi’s former Traffic bandmate Steve Winwood, Pete Townshend, Joe Walsh, former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, and Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke. Capaldi died January 28th, 2005 from stomach cancer at 60.

2005-Journey gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The current lineup of the group is joined by past members, including a surprise guest, singer Steve Perry.

1992-Billy Idol pleads guilty to assault and battery charges filed by Amber Nevel, who the singer punched in the face during dinner the previous October.

1990-The original lineup of The Byrds reunites for a Roy Orbison tribute concert.

1987-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts The Coasters, Marvin Gaye, Eddie Cochran, Bo Diddley, Roy Orbison, Bill Haley, Carl Perkins, Ricky Nelson, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, B-B King, Clyde McPhatter, Louis Jordan, Big Joe Turner, T-Bone Walker, Muddy Waters, Hank Williams and Jackie Wilson. The songwriting-production team of Leiber & Stoller, record executives Leonard Chess and Ahmet Ertegun and producer Jerry Wexler are also honored.

1984-Yes tops the Billboard singles chart for the first time with “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”

1982-Ozzy Osbourne is hospitalized after biting the head off a bat thrown at him by an audience member. After getting a rabies shot, Osbourne says he thought it was a plastic bat.

1966-George Harrison marries Patti Boyd, a model and actress he met on the set of A Hard Day’s Night. Paul McCartney and Beatles manager Brian Epstein are the best men.

BIRTHDAYS

Richie Havens – Died in 2013

The Brooklyn-born folksinger was the first performer onstage at Woodstock in 1969. After a 1971 hit with The Beatles‘ “Here Comes the Sun,” he sang in hundreds of commercials for Budwesier, Amtrak and Kodak, winning a Clio in the process. He did Broadway theater and appeared with Richard Pryor in Greased Lightning. Havens died of a heart attack on April 22nd, 2013. His ashes were scattered at Yasgur’s farm. Born in 1941.

Wolfman Jack (Robert Smith) – Died in 1995

His gravelly voice and wild antics, heard on high-powered stations from just south of the Mexican border, earned the American DJ a loyal following that included a young George Lucas, who later incorporated his radio patter into American Graffiti. That led to him becoming host of NBC’s Midnight Special. He died of a heart attack July 1st, 1995 at 57. Born in 1939.