Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Talking Heads Life During Wartime

January 21, 2017 9:49 AM
Talking Heads Life During Wartime

Stop Making Sense is director Jonathan Demme’s remarkable concert film that captures the enormous energy and joyous highs of the Talking Heads live performance. Band members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison are joined by Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Edna Holt in this groundbreaking concert film that is packed with the Talking Heads most memorable songs. Wall-to-wall music, beautiful cinematography and the legendary “Big Suit” make this “one of the greatest rock movies ever made” (Rolling Stone).

Release date 1984

Talking Heads became one of the greatest bands of the ’80s, while managing to earn several pop hits. Talking Heads represent some of the best of art-school punks with an experimental edge which they never lost.

David Byrne

Chris Frantz

Tina Weymouth

Jerry Harrison

