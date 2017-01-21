Only 161 More Days Until U2

But who’s counting?!

I AM!

Still super excited that U2 is finally returning to Cleveland on their Joshua Tree 2017 Tour. And you sold out it out Cleveland! Well done!

To be honest, I’m sure there will be a lot of out-of-towners coming to the CLE for this show, but still, we get credit for it. And we need it. Keep that positive image and good feelings rolling. Another chance for us to show off a bit and let everyone in on the secret that Cleveland is pretty damn alright! We’ve know it forever, others are slowing coming under our spell. I like it!

We’re going to get to hear The Joshua Tree in its entirety! I don’t know how they’re going to do it, in order? Songs peppered in throughout the set? I don’t care really, it’s just the excitement that we get to hear some of the older stuff again live! Fantastic. And to hear songs like “MLK” live again is already sending chills up my spine.