Classic Rock Almanac January 22, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-High Hopes becomes Bruce Springsteen‘s 11th number-one album.

2005-Eric Clapton headlines a tsunami benefit in Wales.

2002-Peter Bardens, keyboardist with Them and Camel, as well as Mick Fleetwood‘s first groups, The Cheynes and Shotgun Express, dies of lung cancer at 56.

1993-Bryan Adams, Sting and Rod Stewart top the Billboard singles chart with “All for Love” from The Three Musketeers.

1977-Carly Simon and James Taylor have a child they name Benjamin Simon Taylor.

1973-Elton John releases Don’t Shoot Me, I’m Only the Piano Player, the album which contains the hit singles “Crocodile Rock” and “Daniel.”

1973-The Rolling Stones give what proves to be guitarist Mick Taylor’s last U-S concert with the band at the International Sports Center in Honolulu. Coincidentally, his predecessor, Brian Jones, made his final U-S appearance with the Stones in the same city!

1972-Don McLean‘s American Pie hits the top spot on the U.S. album chart, where it remains for seven weeks.

1971-Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs and Englishmen tour movie premieres at London’s Festival Palace.

1968-The Beatles’ company, Apple Corps, opens its headquarters at 95 Wigmore Street in London.

1965-The Rolling Stones kick off an Australian tour in Sydney. Rolf Harris and Dionne Warwick open, but Roy Orbison misses the show with laryngitis. “It’s All Over Now” is The Stones’ encore song.

BIRTHDAYS

Michael Hutchence – Died in 1997

The INXS singer died of suicide by hanging on November 22nd, 1997, according to the coroner’s report, although girlfriend Paula Yates disputed the finding until her own death. He was 37. Born in 1960.

Steve Perry – 67 years old

He sang lead in Journey from the mid-’70s into the ’90s. The San Francisco band first hit the Top 20 with 1979’s “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’.” “Separate Ways,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Open Arms” and “Who’s Crying Now” made the Top 10. His solo hits include “O Sherry” and “Foolish Heart.” Born 1949.

Sam Cooke – Died in 1964

The soul pioneer left gospel for pop on such hits as “You Send Me” (number-one in ’57), “Chain Gang,” “Wonderful World,” “Another Saturday Night” and “Shake.” His SAR label was a training ground for such future stars as Lou Rawls, who backed him on the ’62 hit “Bring It on Home to Me.” He was killed in a mysterious motel shooting in Los Angeles on December 11th, 1964. He was 33. Born 1931.

Malcolm McLaren – Died in 2010

The British fashion shop owner and innovator managed The Sex Pistols and Bow Wow Wow before launching his own career as a recording artist (“Buffalo Girls,” “Double Dutch”). He died of mesothelioma on April 8th, 2010 at 64. Born 1946.