Atlanta Falcons NFC Title And Trip To Super Bowl LI A Reminder Of Mistakes Browns Should Never Repeat

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – As the Atlanta Falcons celebrated their 44-21 blowout of the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Championship game on the floor of the Georgia Dome, it was hard not to think that a thank you card or at least some flowers should be coming Cleveland’s way.

After all, the Browns contributed significantly to the Falcons’ rise to the NFC championship and appearance in Super Bowl XLI.

Receiver Julio Jones, head coach Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, center Alex Mack and receiver Taylor Gabriel are all Falcons thanks to mistakes made by Cleveland’s woebegone, bottom-feeding and floundering NFL franchise.

In 2011, the Browns could’ve drafted Jones sixth overall but instead dealt the pick to Atlanta for 5 selections that were used as follows: nose tackle Phil Taylor (27th overall following a trade with Kansas City in 2011), receiver Greg Little (59th overall in 2011), fullback Owen Marecic (124th overall in 2011), quarterback Brandon Weeden (22nd overall in 2012) and the final pick – a 2012 fourth-rounder – was used in the deal with Minnesota to move up one spot to draft running back Trent Richardson third overall in 2012.

Taylor was the most productive of the haul but injuries derailed his time with the Browns and he was the final player of the 5 to be released, which came in 2015.

The Browns could’ve hired Falcons head coach Dan Quinn in 2014 but opted not to wait for him to complete his run with the Seahawks in the Super Bowl and instead hired Mike Pettine. As it turned out for Quinn, that was the best thing that happened to him. Pettine went 10-22 and was fired after 2 tumultuous seasons while Quinn has taken the Falcons back to the Super Bowl for the first time since Super Bowl XXXIII.

Shanahan, expected to be named the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers following the Super Bowl after turning Matt Ryan into one of the league’s elite quarterbacks in 2 seasons as offensive coordinator, was released from his contract with the Browns after 1 season in the same capacity under Pettine because of his anger over the internal dysfunction and toxicity within the organization. He presented Pettine with a 32-point power point presentation begging out of his deal, which owner Jimmy Haslam granted in January 2015 so he could go to Atlanta, following a 7-9 season that saw the team fall apart and lose their last 5 games. Pettine and general manager Ray Farmer, who fought constantly, were both fired following a 3-13 2015 season.

Late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game Fox broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman all but laughed at the Browns for allowing Mack to walk in free agency and for cutting Gabriel right before the season began. They spoke of the lack of wins for the Browns, which is a byproduct of poor decision-making and a lack of elite game-breaking talent in Cleveland.

Mack, who solidified the middle of the Falcons offensive line this season after signing a 5-year, $45 million contract as a free agent, was named to his fourth Pro Bowl. The Browns’ 2009 first-round pick grew weary of the constant losing, coaching and roster turnover. The constant turmoil in Cleveland led to him never receiving a contract extension before he became a restricted free agent in 2014. He signed an offer sheet with Jacksonville that included an opt-out after 2015, which the Browns immediately matched, but he couldn’t wait to exercise the clause and get out of Cleveland, which had become the equivalent of football hell.

Gabriel, signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014 by the Browns, struggled in his 2 years in Cleveland where he caught just 64 of 120 targets for 862 yards and 1 touchdown. He was cut on Sept. 3, 2016 as the Browns chose to keep veteran Andrew Hawkins after drafting 4 wide-outs in April. Cleveland had one of the most diminutive receiving corps in the league in 2015 and his 5-8, 165-pound frame no longer fit the mold new head coach Hue Jackson was looking for. Gabriel flourished with the Falcons as the third and fourth receiving option. He caught 35 of the 50 passes thrown his way – including 6 touchdowns – during the regular season. He ran for a seventh score as well.

Shortly after the Falcons’ victory, left tackle Joe Thomas, who lamented the talent drain as a 1-15 season wound down in December, took to Twitter to congratulate the former Browns and express his optimism for the future of his team in Cleveland.

From the Browns’ perspective they aren’t interested in hearing about or dwelling on the many sins of the past, however there are lessons to be learned.

A lot of them.

Don’t fight internally. Stop trading out of top-10 draft picks. Stop allowing quality players to walk. Properly evaluate and keep the right players.

If there was ever a motivation or reason to heed the advice just look to the team heading to Super Bowl LI, thanks in large part to the Browns who have never been there.