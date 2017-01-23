And guess we know what this couple will be naming their baby boy this coming March. Thanks to that 36-17 New England Patriots win over the Steelers. Now unlike alot of couples who are expecting this couple does not know the sex of their child. No, they want to be surprised old school where the doctor delivering yells out “it’s a boy or girl!”. If it is a girl, I’m sure they can improvise with a Brenda or Theresa if need be.

Thanks to WHDH-TV in Boston, HERE is the story. By the way, Vegas has the Patriots a 3 point favorite over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI.

Have a great day.

Ben or Tommy?: Couple chooses baby name based on Patriots-Steelers AFC game