TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Cheap Trick frontman Robin Zander celebrates his 64th birthday today (January 23rd).

Zander wasn’t Cheap Trick’s first lead vocalist. That honor goes to Randy Hogan . What is the one-word stage name Hogan used during his short time with the band?

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-John Mellencamp releases Freedom Road.

2006-Billy Joel does the first of a record-setting string of 12 dates at Madison Square Garden in New York.

2000-Dave Grohl is arrested in Australia for driving a moped while intoxicated.

1990-David Bowie announces another farewell tour, this one an all-hits program entitled Sound + Vision.

1990-Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Allen Collins dies of respiratory failure at 37.

1986-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame holds its first induction ceremony at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. In alphabetical order, the inaugural Class of 1986 consists of Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, DJ Alan Freed, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Sun Records founder Sam Phillips and Elvis Presley.

1979-Brian Wilson divorces Marilyn Wilson, ending a rocky 14-year marriage that produced two daughters.

1978-Paul McCartney & Wings finish recording London Town. The album’s first single, “With a Little Luck,” comes out in March and hits number-one in May.

1974-The Ramones’ story begins when John Cummings (Johnny) and Douglas Colvin (Dee Dee) get drunk after work and buy a guitar and a bass.

1971-Elton John scores his first Top 10 hit in America with “Your Song.”

BIRTHDAYS