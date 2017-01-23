The Daily Cut: Cheap Trick “Dream Police”

January 23, 2017 8:03 AM
Cheap Trick: “Dream Police”

ALBUM: Dream Police

YEAR: 1978

WRITER: Rick Nielsen

Peaked at number-26 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Some songs just emerge from the songwriter’s head almost fully written. Robin Zander and Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick recall that the band’s classic “Dream Police” wasn’t one of those.

Robin Zander: “’Dream Police’ was rewritten about three times. If you heard the original version, you might not even recognize the song [laughs]. The final version ended up on the record, so.”

Tom Petersson: “Had we played that song? I don’t remember if it was together. I don’t think it was.”

Robin Zander: “We never had it together enough to play it until we did the record. It was in so many different forms and never got finished until we actually did the record.”

Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander turns 64 years old today.

