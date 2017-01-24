Browns EVP Sashi Brown Unable To Attend Senior Bowl Following Back Surgery

Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown is not permitted to travel to the Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Alabama.

The order comes from Brown’s doctors after the Browns’ chief football executive underwent a procedure on his back last week. Brown is expected to make a full recovery and resume travel in the coming weeks as the team ramps up preparations for the upcoming NFL Draft at the end of April.

Browns vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry and the entire scouting staff for the team will join the Browns coaching staff this week for the college football all-star game.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson and his staff will coach the South team while the Chicago Bears coaches will handle the North squad.

Practices for the Senior Bowl begin Tuesday afternoon and the game will be played Saturday afternoon at 2:30.

The Browns own picks Nos. 1, 12 and 33 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and possess 5 of the top 65 selections this year.