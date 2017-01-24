TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The late Warren Zevon would have turned 70 years old today (January 24th).

Just before he became a solo artist, Zevon played keyboards in the band of which future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo? a) The Everly Brothers

b) The Righteous Brothers

c) Simon and Garfunkel

d) Sam and Dave

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-German hard rock band Scorpions release a statement saying that their 2010 album, Sting in the Tail, and subsequent tour will be their last.

2002-Van Halen leave their longtime label, Warner Brothers.

2000-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young kick off their first tour together in a quarter-century in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

1995-Van Halen release Balance, their last album with lead singer Sammy Hagar.

1984-Linda McCartney is fined 75 pounds for attempting to smuggle marijuana into England.

1979-The Cars are named best new band of the year in Rolling Stone’s readers’ poll.

1979-The Clash release their first U-S single, a cover of “I Fought the Law,” the song originally popularized by The Bobby Fuller Four.

1972-Paul Simon releases his self-titled debut solo album. It will produce the hits “Mother and Child Reunion” and “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard.”

1964-The Detours, later to be known as The Who, open for The Hollies at a ballroom show in London.

1958-The Quarrymen Skiffle Group plays The Cavern in Liverpool for the second time — but the first for Paul McCartney, who was off on a scout trip for the first.

BIRTHDAYS