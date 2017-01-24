Neil Diamond Celebrates 50th Anniversary with 50-Song Compilation

By Hayden Wright
Neil Diamond has made his share of late night appearances in recent months, singing a filthy Christmas tune with James Corden and playing Password with Jimmy Fallon. The promotion has been leading up to some big plans in 2017: Diamond will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his hit “Solitary Man” with a 3-disc set and corresponding tour.
Related: Neil Diamond and Jimmy Fallon are Bad at ‘Password’
Neil Diamond 50 – The 50th Anniversary Collection spans five decades of success and 50 songs, curated by Diamond and accompanied by new liner notes. The collectors’ set is available March 31 (which happens to be Diamond’s birthday). His 50 Tour kicks off April 7 in Fresno, California. North American dates run through August 12 in Los Angeles. Afterwards, Diamond will continue the tour in Europe.
Here’s a full list of dates on Diamond’s North American 50 Tour:
Friday, April 7, 2017 Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center
Sunday, April 9, 2017 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
Friday, April 14, 2017 Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
Sunday, April 16, 2017 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Friday, April 21, 2017 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Sunday, April 23, 2017 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
Friday, April 28, 2017 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Sunday, April 30, 2017 Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Sunday, May 21, 2017 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Friday, May 26, 2017 Indianapolis, IN @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse
Sunday, May 28, 2017 Chicago, IL @ United Center
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Friday, June 2, 2017 Detroit, MI T@ he Palace of Auburn Hills
Sunday, June 4, 2017 Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Friday, June 9, 2017 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
Sunday, June 11, 2017 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Thursday, June 15, 2017 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Saturday, June 17, 2017 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, June 22, 2017 Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Friday, July 14, 2017 Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Sunday, July 16, 2017 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Friday, July 21, 2017 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Monday, July 24, 2017 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
Friday, July 28, 2017 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Sunday, July 30, 2017 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Wednesday, August 2, 2017 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Friday, August 4, 2017 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
Thursday, August 10, 2017 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Saturday, August 12, 2017 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Comments are closed.