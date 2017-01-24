Oscar Nominations 2017: The Complete List

What is nominated for Best Picture? Which actors and actresses scored nominations in all the biggest categories? Which film will received the most nominations?
See the list below. The Oscars air February 26th at 7 on ABC. More info here.
BEST PICTURE
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Arrival
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Fences
Hell or High Water
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Amy Adams, Arrival
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Tom Hanks, Sully
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
LaLa Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
VISUAL EFFECTS
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster Calls
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Moonlight
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures