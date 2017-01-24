The Daily Cut: Warren Zevon “Werewolves of London”

January 24, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: LeRoy Marinell, The Daily Cut, Waddy Wachtel, Warren Zevon, Werewolves of London

Warren Zevon: “Werewolves of London”

ALBUM: Excitable Boy

YEAR: 1978

WRITERS:  LeRoy Marinell, Waddy Wachtel, Warren Zevon

Peaked at number-21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As the late Warren Zevon told it, his best-known hit, “Werewolves of London,” grew out of a request made to him by a former employer. “Phil Everly once suggested that we write a dance song for him — that we write a dance song called ‘The Werewolves of London.’ The non sequiter kind of thing began there, and I was in Venice, California with LeRoy Marinell and he was playing that riff, which is all there is to the song, on his guitar. And Waddy Wachtel walked in and said, ‘What are you guys doing?’ And we said, ‘We’re doing the Werewolves of London.’ And Waddy said, ‘You mean, ah-hoooh, those Werewolves of London?’ We said, ‘Yeah, sit down.’ And we were done in 10 minutes.”

The late Warren Zevon would have turned 70 years old today.

