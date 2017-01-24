Thinking About Going To Super Bowl 51?

I know alot were hoping to have say this dream match up of Green Bay versus New England, however interest is still high because yes, the Patriots are indeed in the big game. But the high flying and high scoring offense of the Atlanta Falcons will be making only their 2nd appearance in what will be hopefully an entertaining game for a change. Add some local ties to this too with former Browns, Alex Mack-Taylor Gabriel and he was a Brown for a couple of minutes Julio Jones before he got traded suit up for the Falcons. For New England, former 1st round pick Barkevious Mingo will be playing in Houston, Sunday February 5th.

So you thinking about going? Weather is not an issue because it’s being played in a domed stadiu,. Thanks to Fox 25 in Boston, HERE is what it’s gonna cost you…right now. Because the price for this sporting vacation is sure to be going up.

Have a great day.

http://www.fox25boston.com/news/heres-what-it-will-cost-you-to-go-to-the-super-bowl-from-boston/486912105