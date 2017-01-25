Browns Notes: Dabo Swinney Says Browns Passing On Michael Jordan If They Don’t Draft Deshaun Watson

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had an interesting comparison for his quarterback Deshaun Watson Tuesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Swinney didn’t say that if the Browns were to pass on Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft they’d be passing up the next Otto Graham, Johnny Unitas, Joe Montana, John Elway, Troy Aikman or Tom Brady when he spoke during Tuesday’s practice to reporters on hand to cover the week’s events.

Nope.

“He’s humble, the same guy every day, and always ready,” Swinney told reporters per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “He comes to every meeting prepared. That’s how you change things, you change the culture, through — for me it’s through discipline and recruiting, staffing and all that stuff. For them, it’s decision-making, it’s who you pick. And I’m just telling you: They pass on Deshaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan. I mean, I don’t know what the heck I’m talking about, I’m just an old funky college coach, but Deshaun Watson is the best, by a long shot.”

Despite overtures from the Browns, Watson elected not to participate in the Senior Bowl this week. He would’ve been a member of the South team, which is being coached by Browns head coach Hue Jackson and his staff.

Cleveland owns the Nos. 1, 12, 33, 52 and 65th overall picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Pep Gets Paid – Pep Hamilton received a 4-year, $4.25 million deal from the University of Michigan after leaving Hue Jackson’s coaching staff and the Browns.

The Associated Press, through a Freedom of Information Act request, acquired details of Hamilton’s deal. Hamilton will be paid a $1 million salary in the first 3 years and $1.25 million in year 4.

Hamilton was formally offered the job on Jan. 9 and resigned from Jackson’s staff shortly after.

Filling Peps Shoes – Jackson appears to be leaning toward not adding another coach, rather just filling the position in house following Hamilton’s departure.

Tight ends coach Greg Seamon has been moved to quarterbacks coach where he worked alongside Jackson with the QBs Tuesday afternoon according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

