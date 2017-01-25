TRIVIA

On this day (January 25th) in 2006, Mötley Crüe received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Crue singer Vince Neil had a small role in which 1990 film? a) The Adventures of Ford Fairlane

b) Die Hard 2

c) Ghost

d) The Hunt for Red October

2008-The Crosby Stills Nash and Young film Deja Vu premieres at the Sundance Film Festival. All four members attend.

2008-Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash reveals to Billboard that singer Scott Weiland will rejoin Stone Temple Pilots for a batch of summer shows.

2006-U2 singer Bono receives the prestigious German Media Prize, awarded each year to a person whose activist work has had great impact on the world.

2000-Ex-Smashing Pumpkins bassist D’Arcy Wretzky is arrested in Chicago for possession of crack cocaine. She is ordered to take four drug prevention classes, after which the charges will be erased from her record.

1984-Yoko Ono and Sean Ono Lennon visit Liverpool and pledge a gift of 250-thousand pounds to the Strawberry Fields old people’s home there.

1983-Former Allman Brothers Band, Gregg Allman Band and Sea Level bassist Lamar Williams dies of Agent Orange-related cancer at 34.

1976-Bob Dylan follows up his New York Night of the Hurricane benefit for boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter with a similar show in Houston. Ringo Starr, Stephen Stills and Carlos Santana are surprise guests at Night of the Hurricane II, which plays to 30-thousand fans in a half-full Astrodome.

1971-Grace Slick gives birth to a baby girl (by Jefferson Airplane bandmate Paul Kantner) who is eventually named China Wing Kantner.

1971-Charles Manson and three of his female followers are convicted of seven 1969 murders.

1968-The Beatles are filmed singing “All Together Now” for the end of the Yellow Submarine movie.

